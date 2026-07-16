Phillies Make Major Announcement on Pitcher Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler will get a little extra rest following the All-Star break. Wheeler is not scheduled to start during the upcoming series against the New York Mets.

Instead, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolcecki, the club will begin the second half of the season with Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo and Alan Rangel heading their rotation.

Philadelphia has rebounded from a slow start to move within striking distance of first place in the National League East. At 54-43, it trails the Atlanta Braves by only two games.

Why is Zack Wheeler Not Starting This Weekend?

Despite missing the season’s first month following surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Wheeler has continued to perform as one of baseball’s top pitchers. In his first 15 starts, Wheeler is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.89 WHIP. Additionally, he has 108 strikeouts in 93 innings.

In his most recent outing, July 12 against the Detroit Tigers, Wheeler tossed six shutout innings while striking out 10 in a 5-0 win. Following his 14-strikeout gem against the Cincinnati Reds on July 7 and his 10-strikeout performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 1, Wheeler has posted double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive starts for only the second time in his career.

The Phillies could have chosen to use Wheeler on normal rest against their divisional rivals. Instead, the 36-year-old will likely pitch twice next week against the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Philadelphia also opted to push back ace Cristopher Sanchez following his start in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The left-hander has positioned himself firmly in the NL Cy Young race, going 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

Why Was Zack Wheeler Not an All-Star?

The decision on Wheeler comes on the heels of the right-hander declining an invitation to the All-Star Game as a replacement. Wheeler told The Athletic that he felt “disrespected” for not being one of the initial selections.

“I don’t need a pity party,” he said. “I don’t need somebody saying, ‘He’s had major surgery. Look at him now.’ I don’t need that. It was my plan to come back as who I was or even better.”

By saving both Wheeler and Sanchez, the Phillies will have their two top starters available against a pair of World Series contenders.

Thursday’s series opener features Nola squaring off against right-hander Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA). Nola is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA. In his first start against New York this season, June 18, Nola allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings in a 6-4 defeat.