4-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels will open up a series with the Houston Astros (in California).

They are coming off a 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

4-Year Phillies Pitcher Released By Current Team

Ahead of their series with the Astros, the Angels released Taijuan Walker from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Taijuan Walker.”

Walker did not play in a game for the Angels.

That said, he went 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three minor league games.

Walker had started the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He got off to a rough start, going 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games.

The Phillies released Walker in April.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on April 23): “The Phillies announced that they have released Taijuan Walker. Walker posted a 9.13 ERA through 22.2 IP this season with Philadelphia. The Phillies still have to pay the rest of Walker’s $18M contract that he is owed this year.”

Walker had been with the Phillies since 2023.

His best year for the franchise came that season when he went 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 31 games.

That said, Walker did not live up to his big contract in Philadelphia.

Looking At Walker

Walker was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Seattle Mariners (and later returned to the franchise for another stint).

The 33-year-old has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays over 14 total seasons.

In 2021, Walker made the All-Star Game as a member of the Mets.

Over 256 career games, Walker has gone 78-75 with a 4.27 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him before the end of the 2026 season.

Teams can always use veterans for pitching depth.