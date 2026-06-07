2-Year Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates are finishing up their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

After losing each of the first two games, they will look to avoid getting swept.

The Pirates will then return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

2-Year Phillies Pitcher Signs With New Team

During their series with the Braves, news was announced that the Pirates had signed Yunior Marte.

MLB.com wrote (on June 6): “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RHP Yunior Marte to a minor league contract.”

The 31-year-old appeared in one game for the Cincinnati Reds this season.

He was recently released.

Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard wrote (on June 3): “Yunior Marte has cleared waivers and informed the Reds that he will elect free agency in lieu of accepting the outright assignment.”

Looking At Marte’s Career

Marte has spent part of four seasons in the MLB.

He played his rookie year for the San Francisco Giants.

Following the Giants, Marte had the longest stint of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies (two seasons).

John Dreker wrote: “The Pirates signed RHP Yunior Marte to a minor league deal. The 31-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP over 103 relief appearances in the majors, including one game this year for the Reds”

Depending on how he plays in the Minor Leagues, Marte could end up getting called up by the Pirates at some point this year.

Phillies And Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are currently the third-place team in the National League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 34-30 record in 64 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.