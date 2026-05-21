Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Being Paid $10 Million This Season

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies got the day off following a series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The Phillies most recently lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 9-4.

Adolis García finished with two strikeouts, one walk and one stolen base.

Struggling Phillies Player Being Paid $10 Million

García signed with the Phillies over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 15, 2025): “Outfielder Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Garcia, 32, was non-tendered by Texas and will look for a bounceback season in the middle of Philadelphia’s lineup. @francysromeroFR was on the news.”

Despite his high salary, García has struggled in a big way this season.

He is batting .207 with 36 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI’s, 17 runs, two stolen bases (and 57 strikeouts) in 49 games.

Prior to the Phillies, the two-time MLB All-Star had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Social Media Reacts To García’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about García:

John Stolnis: “After another 0-for-4 day at the plate Wednesday, Adolis Garcia is now batting .207/.284/.322, with a wRC+ of 71 and just 4 HRs on the season. None of this is shocking, by the way.”

@Phils215: “Adolis Garcia 2026 stats: 4 HR 14 RBI .207 AVG (*150th) .284 OBP (*145th) .322 SLG (*154th) .606 OPS (*155th) 28.9% K Rate *rank among 173 qualified hitters in MLB currently”

@schwarbombz: “Adolis Garcia is hitting .207 with a .606 OPS another great signing by Dave”

@JackFritzWIP: “It’s such a shame he’s been brutal at the plate because man, I love watching Adolis play right field.”

@SnackMyFridgeUp: “Bohm’s resurgence is masking an absolutely horrible month of May from Adolis Garcia. His OPS this month is .437, and it looks like finding a RH outfielder will [sigh] *once again* be on Dombrowski’s shopping list.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 25-25 record in 50 games.

They are 13-14 in the 27 games they have played at home.

Following the Reds, the Phillies will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Friday night (in Philadelphia).