Polarizing Ex-Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies have put together a lot of talented rosters over the last five years.

They reached as far as the World Series in 2022, but ultimately lost to the Houston Astros.

Most recently, the Phillies had their 2026 season come to an end on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Polarizing Ex-Phillies All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

During the middle of the 2026 season, Nick Castellanos was released by the San Diego Padres.

He had been batting just .191 with four home runs in 39 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “San Diego Padres released RF Nick Castellanos.”

As of Sunday, Castellanos still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He was once a Phillies All-Star.

Looking At Castellanos With Phillies

Before joining the Padres, Castellanos had spent the previous four years with the Phillies.

He had helped them reach the 2022 World Series (and then made the MLB All-Star Game in 2023).

During the 2023 season, Castellanos hit 29 home runs with 106 RBIs.

The Phillies let go of Castellanos ahead of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 12): “Philadelphia Phillies released RF Nick Castellanos.”

Looking At Castellanos

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers before a quick stop on the Chicago Cubs.

Following the Cubs (and before the Phillies and Padres), Castellanos spent two years on the Cincinnati Reds.