Philadelphia Phillies Lose 6-Year MLB Player To Marlins After Recent Release

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Phillies are coming off a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Philadelphia Phillies Lose 6-Year MLB Player

Earlier this month, the Phillies designated Zach Pop for assignment (and he later elected free agency after clearing waivers).

Paul Casella of MLB.com wrote (on June 6): “Zach Pop cleared waivers, but he declined his assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and has instead elected free agency. Pop made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster after signing a 1-year deal over the winter and had a 3.68 ERA in 7 outings before being derailed by a calf injury.”

After becoming a free agent, Pop has now chosen to sign a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Kevin Barral of Fish On First wrote: “Zach Pop has been signed as a minor league free agent and assigned to Jacksonville. Pop was with the Marlins from 2021-2022 Was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays along with Anthony Bass in 2022. Marlins got Jordan Groshans in that trade.”

Looking At Pop

Pop was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career in Miami.

In addition to the Marlins and Phillies, the 29-year-old has also spent time with Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets over six total MLB seasons.

Over 170 career games, Pop has gone 8-6 with a 4.83 ERA.

He is a solid low-risk addition to the Marlins organization.

Phillies Right Now