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Philadelphia Phillies Lose 6-Year MLB Player To Marlins After Recent Release

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Phillies are coming off a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Philadelphia Phillies Lose 6-Year MLB Player

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, the Phillies designated Zach Pop for assignment (and he later elected free agency after clearing waivers).

Paul Casella of MLB.com wrote (on June 6): “Zach Pop cleared waivers, but he declined his assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and has instead elected free agency. Pop made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster after signing a 1-year deal over the winter and had a 3.68 ERA in 7 outings before being derailed by a calf injury.”

After becoming a free agent, Pop has now chosen to sign a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Kevin Barral of Fish On First wrote: “Zach Pop has been signed as a minor league free agent and assigned to Jacksonville. Pop was with the Marlins from 2021-2022 Was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays along with Anthony Bass in 2022. Marlins got Jordan Groshans in that trade.”

Looking At Pop

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on March 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pop was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 1.5 seasons of his career in Miami.

In addition to the Marlins and Phillies, the 29-year-old has also spent time with Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets over six total MLB seasons.

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Miami Marlins reacts against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on July 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Over 170 career games, Pop has gone 8-6 with a 4.83 ERA.

He is a solid low-risk addition to the Marlins organization.

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 6-3 win over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Lose 6-Year MLB Player To Marlins After Recent Release

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