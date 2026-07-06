Insider Reveals Phillies Potential Trade Package for 37-HR Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies have turned their season around and will be buyers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline

Philadelphia needs a power-hitting outfielder, especially after Adolis Garcia is out for the season. The Phillies will likely add other pieces, but a bat is the biggest need.

With that, former MLB GM and MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Los Angeles Angels slugger Jo Adell as the best fit for the Phillies.

“Due to right fielder Adolís García’s season-ending injury, the Phillies have made a corner outfielder or first baseman their top priority. Right field is their preference. But they know Bryce Harper is willing to move to right field if they can land a first baseman,” Bowden wrote.

“There is not much of a market for that type of player, but here are some possibilities: Mike Trout (even though it’s highly unlikely that Trout is traded), Jo Adell, JJ Bleday, Spencer Steer, Jarren Duran, Bryan Reynolds, Kody Clemens, Spencer Torkelson, Willson Contreras and TJ Rumfield. Best fit: Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels.”

Several teams would be interested in acquiring Adell, so it would cost a bit. Yet, Bowden revealed the Phillies’ potential package to acquire the slugger.

“A package of Dante Nori, Gabe Craig and Ramon Marquez could entice the Angels’ new leadership to make the deal,” Bowden added.

Adell is hitting .245 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs this season. His career-highs are 37 home runs and 98 RBIs, both set last season. He’s also under contract for one more season, which means the price to acquire him is higher than some may think.

Phillies Are Interested in Adell

After the Phillies lost Adolis Garcia for the season, Philadelphia was expected to pursue some outfield help.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported back on June 14 that the Phillies are showing interest in Adell among other outfielders.

“The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat. And have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar,” Nightengale wrote.

With the Cubs being back in the playoff picture, Suzuki is likely off the market. That is why Adell makes plenty of sense for the team.

Phillies Could Also Use Bullpen Help

Along with a slugging outfielder, the Phillies could look to bolster their bullpen.

Philadelphia could bring in another high-leverage reliever, which MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki said was the Phillies biggest need.

“If you think the Phillies need a right-handed-hitting outfielder or a No. 5-type starter rather than a reliever, you’re not wrong. It’s just that the Phillies need all three, and there is a strong argument for acquiring another reliever,” Zolecki wrote.

“If you think back to the past few postseasons for the Phillies, you might remember a few late-inning meltdowns. In fact, the Phillies’ bullpen blew eight save opportunities in the past three postseasons. Has the offense faltered? Sure. But the bullpen might have been more to blame.”

The Phillies are 50-40 and 3 games back of the Atlanta Braves.