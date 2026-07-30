Phillies Predicted to Acquire 28-Home Run Outfielder in Necessary Move

The Philadelphia Phillies need to add to the outfield, and the team is linked to making a big move.

Philadelphia will be a team to watch ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline, as the Phillies are holding onto a playoff spot and should be buyers. An area of need is in the outfield, especially since Adolis Garcia was lost for the season.

Ahead of the deadline, MLB analyst Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicted the Phillies would acquire Lane Thomas from the Kansas City Royals.

“Phillies right fielders have been among the worst in baseball and their right-handed hitters have, literally, been the worst in baseball by OPS,” Axisa wrote. “This team badly needs a right-handed-hitting outfielder, which, unfortunately, is a profile in short supply. Lane Thomas is a solid enough all-around player who will help offensively, defensively, and on the bases.

“He’s better as a platoon guy than as an everyday player, but, in this market, Thomas is a better play than a bigger name but more limited player like Jo Adell. Compared to what the Phillies have gotten from their right fielders this season, Thomas will look like prime Bobby Abreu.”

Thomas’ name has come up in trade rumors, and he should be moved and does make a ton of sense for the Phillies. The outfielder is hitting .229 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, showing the pop. His career-high is 28 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Thomas is also a pending free agent, so the price to acquire him wouldn’t be that high for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper Wants Phillies to be Aggressive

Although the Phillies have scuffled as of late, the team is expected to be active ahead of the deadline.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper made his feelings clear as he said he wants the team to add.

“I think we need some help. But you know, I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps,” Harper said.

After Harper’s comments, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly, meanwhile, had a brash take on the deadline.

“I think you’re always trying to get better,” Mattingly said. “You should always incrementally try to get better, no matter who you are. If you’re the Dodgers, who won two straight, they’re trying to get better in different ways. We’re in the same boat, right? You’re always trying to get better. But when you say something about our team, then you’re saying something about one of our players that you don’t like.”

The Phillies are 57-52.

Thomas Likely to be Traded

With the Royals being one of the few clear sellers this deadline, they have some assets to trade.

Ahead of the deadline, insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Thomas as one of the likeliest players to be traded.

“Thomas hasn’t come close to matching his 28-homer, 86-RBI season with the Nationals in 2023, but the 30-year-old outfielder has come on as of late, boosting his trade value to give the Royals a chip to use before the Deadline. Since June 4, Thomas has seven home runs, 22 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 40 games, turning around his season after posting a .657 OPS with only two homers in his first 48 games. Thomas, an impending free agent, is owed about $1.75 million for the rest of the season,” Feinsand wrote.

Ultimately, several teams will be after the outfielder, which would drive up the market.