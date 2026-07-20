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Philadelphia Phillies Promoting Top Pitching Prospect For Los Angeles Dodgers Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Interim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Game 1 of the series, news broke that the Phillies are promoting a top pitching prospect.

Philadelphia Phillies Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Alex McFarlane For Los Angeles Dodgers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting top pitching prospect Alex McFarlane for the Dodgers series.

GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Alex McFarlane #71 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on X: “The Phillies are indeed calling up Alex McFarlane, as @mln_x_ said. They need a fresh arm after throwing 208 pitches to get through Sunday; it could be a brief stay for McFarlane like his previous call-up. Phillies could reassess No. 5 starter situation this week.

MLB Pipeline has McFarlane, 25, ranked as the Phillies’ No. 17 overall prospect.

More About Philadelphia Phillies’ Alex McFarlane

The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting top pitching prospect Alex McFarlane for the Dodgers series.

GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Alex McFarlane #71 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies selected McFarlane in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami.

McFarlane began his professional career as a starter. However, he struggled in that role, which led Philadelphia to convert him to a bullpen role.

The right-hander has thrived since being converted to a reliever. In 35 innings over 32 games with Double-A Reading this season, McFarlane has posted a 2.06 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP, .187 opponent batting average and 47 strikeouts.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Promoting Top Pitching Prospect For Los Angeles Dodgers Series

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