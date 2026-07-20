Philadelphia Phillies Promoting Top Pitching Prospect For Los Angeles Dodgers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Game 1 of the series, news broke that the Phillies are promoting a top pitching prospect.

Philadelphia Phillies Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Alex McFarlane For Los Angeles Dodgers Series

Via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on X: “The Phillies are indeed calling up Alex McFarlane, as @mln_x_ said. They need a fresh arm after throwing 208 pitches to get through Sunday; it could be a brief stay for McFarlane like his previous call-up. Phillies could reassess No. 5 starter situation this week.

MLB Pipeline has McFarlane, 25, ranked as the Phillies’ No. 17 overall prospect.

More About Philadelphia Phillies’ Alex McFarlane

The Phillies selected McFarlane in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami.

McFarlane began his professional career as a starter. However, he struggled in that role, which led Philadelphia to convert him to a bullpen role.

The right-hander has thrived since being converted to a reliever. In 35 innings over 32 games with Double-A Reading this season, McFarlane has posted a 2.06 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP, .187 opponent batting average and 47 strikeouts.