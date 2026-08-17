Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce Injury To 25-Year-Old In Organization

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Twins in Minnesota.

They won by a score of 7-5.

Phillies Announce Injury To 25-Year-Old In Organization

During their series with the Twins, the Phillies announced an injury update on a player in their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs placed LF Felix Reyes on the 7-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@PhilsTailgate: “Felix Reyes got placed on the AAA Injured List with a Right Hand Injury. Reyes was hit by a pitch on Friday night.”

Jeff Kerr: “The IronPigs announced Felix Reyes was placed on the 7-day IL. Reyes is hitting .287 with 21 HR, 70 RBI, and an .829 OPS for Lehigh Valley this season.”

Looking At Reyes

Reyes made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 25-year-old appeared in 12 games.

He is batting .158 with six hits, one home run, two RBIs and two runs.

His last MLB appearance came on May 14.

@FuturePhils wrote (on May 27): “You just can’t make this up. #Phillies prospect Felix Reyes homered AGAIN to give the @Ironpigs the lead in the 9th. Reyes was 3-5 with 2 home runs and a double today and is now hitting .360 with 11 HRs in 114 AB, good for a 1.117 OPS. Just absolutely unreal.”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now