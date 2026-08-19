Phillies Quietly Announce Injury Update to 5-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies quietly announced an injury update to a five-year veteran pitcher during their series against the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia is firmly in a playoff push and could get a veteran pitcher back in the fold soon. Left-handed reliever Tanner Banks has been on the injured list since July 9 due to a left forearm strain.

Since being placed on the IL, there hasn’t been much of an update. Yet, on August 18, the Phillies quietly announced an update on Banks.

“Threw live batting practice on Aug. 18 without any issues. Will throw at least one more live BP before potentially progressing to a rehab assignment,” the MLB.com injury update read.

As he began throwing, the next step is a rehab assignment and the update revealed the Phillies are hoping Banks can return in mid-to-late September. However, given how close that is to the playoffs, whether or not he will be part of the playoff bullpen is to be seen.

Banks is in his fifth MLB season, as he made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. He was acquired by the Phillies in July of 2024 and spent parts of the last three seasons in Philadelphia.

Before the injury, Banks was 0-4 with a 7.14 ERA in 28 games, including 1 start. In his five-year MLB career, he’s 11-13 with a 4.01 ERA in 277 games.

Phillies Revamped Bullpen at Trade Deadline

Although Banks could return this season, the Phillies bolstered their bullpen at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia acquired Brooks Raley from the New York Mets and righty Caleb Kilian to bolster the bullpen. After the trade deadline, Dave Dombrowski felt pleased with what he was able to do.

“We’re very thrilled with the moves that we’ve made,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very good about our ballclub. You look at how you match up with everybody. Our first goal is to make the playoffs, so I hope we’re dealing with other people, other clubs in the postseason.”

The Phillies will be a Wild Card team this season, but Philadelphia believes they have a talented group that can go on a run.

Philadelphia on Hot Streak

Philadelphia is coming off a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins, which was their fifth-straight victory.

The Phillies were led by Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott on Tuesday. In the win, Stott extended his on-base streak to a career-high 19 games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is also playing much better baseball, as Bohm believes they have figured it out.

“We kind of stumbled out of the break a little bit, but I think, of late, we’ve kind of corrected that,” Bohm said “It’s just showing up every day to win a game. That’s always the mindset in this clubhouse, so just continue to roll with that.”

The Phillies are 69-58 and are in the second Wild Card spot. Philadelphia will look for the series sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday.