Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce Trade With Cleveland Guardians

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Royals in Kansas City.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday (at home).

Phillies Make Trade With Guardians

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

They wrote (via X): “The Phillies have received international bonus pool space from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for RHP Ryan Degges.”

Degges was picked in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He is currently 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA in nine Minor League games this season.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Francys Romero: “The Philadelphia Phillies have traded minor league right hander pitcher Ryan Degges to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for $250,000 in international bonus pool money, per sources. Degges, 23, was in High A with Jersey Shore at the time of the trade.”

Jonathan Mayo: “That money will allow them to sign Taiwanese RHP Hua Ho for $500,000. 6-2, FB up to 95 w quick arm, splitter and slider main secondary @MLBPipeline #phillies”

@BelowAverageOPS: “Degges is an interesting arm. He just came off the IL and made a rehab start (see below) in Low-A. Extremely flat fastball at the top of the zone (-3.9 VAA along the top third), arm slot appears to be higher, and he possesses good spinner traits. A fun dart throw! (s/o @TJStats)”

@Joe_Morrison1: “Don’t know anything about Ryan Degges and his numbers are brutally bad but always raise an eyebrow when Cleveland seeks a pitcher out”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are at the top of the American League Central with a 47-42 record in 89 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.