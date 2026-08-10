Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Released Former Blue Jays Prospect

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays.

That said, the Phillies won by a score of 7-6 on Sunday.

Phillies Released Former Jays Prospect

Earlier this month, the Phillies released Riley Tirotta from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Reading Fightin Phils released 3B Riley Tirotta.”

Tirotta did not play in a game for the Phillies.

He had been with their Double-A affiliate.

Looking At Tirotta

Tirotta was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent part of six seasons with the organization before getting released earlier this year (and then signing with the Phillies).

This year, the 27-year-old is batting .195 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 80 games across Double-A and Triple-A (for the Phillies and Blue Jays’ affiliates).

It will be interesting to see if Tirotta gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 63-56 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games on the road).

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

On the other side, the Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 56-63 record in 119 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in Canada.