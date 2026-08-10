Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Released Former Blue Jays Prospect

  • 1.9K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Don Mattingly, interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays.

That said, the Phillies won by a score of 7-6 on Sunday.

Phillies Released Former Jays Prospect

GettyRiley Tirotta #87 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Earlier this month, the Phillies released Riley Tirotta from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Reading Fightin Phils released 3B Riley Tirotta.”

Tirotta did not play in a game for the Phillies.

He had been with their Double-A affiliate.

Looking At Tirotta

GettyRiley Tirotta #87 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Tirotta was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent part of six seasons with the organization before getting released earlier this year (and then signing with the Phillies).

This year, the 27-year-old is batting .195 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 80 games across Double-A and Triple-A (for the Phillies and Blue Jays’ affiliates).

GettyRiley Tirotta #87 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

It will be interesting to see if Tirotta gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 63-56 record in 119 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games on the road).

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays stands in the on-deck circle during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On the other side, the Blue Jays are currently the last-place team in the American League East with a 56-63 record in 119 games.

They will host the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Released Former Blue Jays Prospect

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x