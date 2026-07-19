PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Interim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Phillies Signed Recently Released Guardians Player
GettyWuilfredo Antunez #76 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Earlier this week, news came out that the Phillies had signed Wuilfredo Antunez to a Minor League contract.
MLB.com wrote: “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent CF Wuilfredo Antunez to a minor league contract.”
MLB.com added: “CF Wuilfredo Antunez assigned to Jersey Shore BlueClaws.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home).They are coming off a 6-1 win on Saturday.Phillies Signed Recently Released Guardians PlayerEarlier this week, news came out that the Phillies had signed Wuilfredo Antunez to a Minor League contract.MLB.com wrote: “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent CF Wuilfredo Antunez […]
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Signed Recently Released Guardians Player