Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Signed Recently Released Guardians Player

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Phillies Signed Recently Released Guardians Player

Earlier this week, news came out that the Phillies had signed Wuilfredo Antunez to a Minor League contract.

MLB.com wrote: “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent CF Wuilfredo Antunez to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com added: “CF Wuilfredo Antunez assigned to Jersey Shore BlueClaws.”