Phillies Star J.T. Realmuto Makes Honest Statement After Orioles Game

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They lost by a score of 6-4.

J.T. Realmuto finished with one home run and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Phillies Star Realmuto Makes Honest Statement

The Phillies had a 4-2 lead in the 7th inning (before allowing four runs).

After the game, Realmuto made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

He was asked about the team’s bullpen.

Realmuto: “It’s tough. This is not the brand of baseball that we want to be playing… We just have to play better… We’re concerned, but we believe we have the guys in this room to get it done.”

Looking At Realmuto

Realmuto is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Phillies.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .226 with 60 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 31 runs and three stolen bases in 80 games.

Before the Phillies, Realmuto had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Looking At The Phillies

Looking At The Orioles