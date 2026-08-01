PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Realmuto is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Phillies.
The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .226 with 60 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 31 runs and three stolen bases in 80 games.
Before the Phillies, Realmuto had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.
Looking At The Phillies
GettyOrion Kerkering #50 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Looking At The Orioles
GettyChristian Encarnacion-Strand #32 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.They lost by a score of 6-4.J.T. Realmuto finished with one home run and two strikeouts in four at-bats.Phillies Star Realmuto Makes Honest StatementThe Phillies had a 4-2 lead in the 7th inning (before allowing four runs).After the game, […]
Phillies Star J.T. Realmuto Makes Honest Statement After Orioles Game