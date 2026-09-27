Phillies Star J. T. Realmuto Makes Honest Statement After Rays Game

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish the 2026 regular season when they play the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

They are coming off a 12-1 loss on Saturday night.

J. T. Realmuto’s struggles continued, as he had no hits in two at-bats.

Phillies Star J. T. Realmuto Makes Brutally Honest Statement

After the loss, Realmuto met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Realmuto: “I don’t know the numbers, but I’m assuming this is the longest I’ve been without success. So it’s definitely something that’s frustrating. Yeah, I’m working my way through it. I feel close… I don’t feel that far off. It just feels like it’s not quite clicking and just not barreling the ball quite as much as I’d like to. Obviously I feel like I’m letting a lot of guys down in this clubhouse, so I’m going to work my tail off to try to fix it by tomorrow.”

Social Media On Realmuto

Here’s what people were saying about Realmuto:

Jeff Kerr: “Last time J.T. Realmuto got a hit? The #Eagles haven’t even kicked off their 2026 season yet. September 13. #Phillies”

Luke Arcaini: “JT Realmuto is 0 for his last 33. He grounds into a double play.”

@GraceDelPizzo: “J.T. Realmuto is out of the game and the Phillies lineup is likely better for it”

@PhilliesNation: “J.T. Realmuto is in the longest slump of his career. He talked about his frustrations.”

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 87-74 record in 161 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 42-38 in 80 games at home).

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The start of today’s game has been moved up from 3:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to the weather forecast for later this afternoon and evening. The earlier start is intended to provide the best opportunity to play today’s game without interruption. We will continue to monitor conditions and provide any additional updates as quickly as possible.”