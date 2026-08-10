On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.
They are coming off a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday) at home.
That said, the Phillies dropped two out of three games in the series.
Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher
Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, news came out that the Phillies had released a player from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released C Lou Albrecht.”
Albrecht did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.
He was with their Triple-A affiliate.
The 24-year-old had been with the Phillies’ organization since 2023.
Phillies Tailgate wrote (on July 24, 2023): “The Phillies signed free agent C Lou Albrecht to a minor league contract.”
He appeared in one game this year (in Triple-A).
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
The Phillies are in the middle of a very solid season (after a slow start).
They are the second-place team in the National League East with a 63-56 record in 119 games.
Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 6-4 (and they are 31-26 in 57 games on the road).
After three games with the Cardinals, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
They are coming off a season where they lost in the NLDS.
Cardinals Right Now
The Cardinals come into Monday night as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 59-59 record in 118 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-33 in 63 games at home).
Philadelphia Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series