Philadelphia Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday) at home.

That said, the Phillies dropped two out of three games in the series.

Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, news came out that the Phillies had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released C Lou Albrecht.”

Albrecht did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He was with their Triple-A affiliate.

The 24-year-old had been with the Phillies’ organization since 2023.

Phillies Tailgate wrote (on July 24, 2023): “The Phillies signed free agent C Lou Albrecht to a minor league contract.”

He appeared in one game this year (in Triple-A).

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are in the middle of a very solid season (after a slow start).

They are the second-place team in the National League East with a 63-56 record in 119 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 6-4 (and they are 31-26 in 57 games on the road).

After three games with the Cardinals, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

They are coming off a season where they lost in the NLDS.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals come into Monday night as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 59-59 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-33 in 63 games at home).