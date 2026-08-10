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Philadelphia Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: Manager Joe Girardi #25 and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski of the Philadelphia Phillies look on during batting practice prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday) at home.

That said, the Phillies dropped two out of three games in the series.

Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher

GettyInterim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, news came out that the Phillies had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released C Lou Albrecht.”

Albrecht did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He was with their Triple-A affiliate.

The 24-year-old had been with the Phillies’ organization since 2023.

Phillies Tailgate wrote (on July 24, 2023): “The Phillies signed free agent C Lou Albrecht to a minor league contract.”

He appeared in one game this year (in Triple-A).

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyDerek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his walk-off RBI single with Brandon Marsh #16 after winning the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings.

The Phillies are in the middle of a very solid season (after a slow start).

They are the second-place team in the National League East with a 63-56 record in 119 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 6-4 (and they are 31-26 in 57 games on the road).

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by teammate Bryce Harper #3 after Schwarber hit a solo home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings.

After three games with the Cardinals, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

They are coming off a season where they lost in the NLDS.

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJJ Wetherholt #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds second base after hitting a two-RBI double against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cardinals come into Monday night as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 59-59 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-33 in 63 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Release 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

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