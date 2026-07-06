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Philadelphia Phillies Release 3-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Rene Pinto #50 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Monday will take the series.

Phillies Release 3-Year MLB Player

GettyRene Pinto #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

During their series with the Royals, news came out that the Phillies had released Rene Pinto from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 5): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released C René Pinto.”

He did not appear in a game for the Phillies.

The 29-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Pinto

GettyRene Pinto #50 of the Tampa Bay Rays scores a run in the sixth inning during the Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on March 28, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Pinto has played part of three seasons in the MLB (all for the Tampa Bay Rays).

Over 82 career games, he is batting .231 with 52 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 20 runs.

Tricia Whitaker of Apple TV wrote (on April 26, 2022): “Cool story on Rene Pinto’s first ML hit/HR ball Fan caught it. Clubhouse staff went to ask if they could have it to give to Pinto. Man couldnt have been nicer. Didnt ask for anything except signed ⚾️ from pinto AND a signed ⚾️ from Pinto for the kid sitting in front of him🥺🥲”

GettyRene Pinto #50 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 18, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Pinto could be a good addition to another team in need of catching depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if he gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Phillies come into Monday’s game as the second-place team in the National League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-19 in 44 games on the road).

Following Monday’s game with the Royals, the Phillies will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in Ohio.

Currently, they are 3.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves (who are in first in the division).

Royals Right Now

GettyIsaac Collins #1 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals come into Monday at the bottom of the American League Central with a 36-54 record in 90 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 20-26 in 46 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Release 3-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

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