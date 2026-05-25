Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player Before Padres Game

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Phillies are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

They lost two out of three in the series.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player

Before Monday’s game, the Phillies released a player from their organization (via MiLB.com).

Sergio Alcántara (who had been on a minor league deal) will now become a free agent.

Alcántara had been batting .223 with 25 hits, two home runs, 13 RBI’s, 23 runs and four stolen bases in 35 Triple-A games.

Alcántara’s MLB Career

Alcántara spent his first two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Most recently, the 29-year-old appeared in one game for the Giants last season.

Over 193 career games, Alcántara is batting .207 with 93 hits, 12 home runs, 47 RBI’s, 58 runs and four stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 26-27 record in 53 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 12-11 in 23 games on the road).

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the Padres enter the series as the second-place team in the National League West with a 31-21 record in 52 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games at home in San Diego).