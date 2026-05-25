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Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player Before Padres Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Sergio Alcantara #51 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a RBI double in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Phillies are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

They lost two out of three in the series.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player

GettySergio Alcantara #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two-run RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on October 01, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Before Monday’s game, the Phillies released a player from their organization (via MiLB.com).

Sergio Alcántara (who had been on a minor league deal) will now become a free agent.

Alcántara had been batting .223 with 25 hits, two home runs, 13 RBI’s, 23 runs and four stolen bases in 35 Triple-A games.

Alcántara’s MLB Career

GettySergio Alcantara #51 of the Chicago Cubs is seen in the dugout before a game against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on June 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Alcántara spent his first two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Most recently, the 29-year-old appeared in one game for the Giants last season.

GettySergio Alcantara #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Over 193 career games, Alcántara is batting .207 with 93 hits, 12 home runs, 47 RBI’s, 58 runs and four stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run single during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 26-27 record in 53 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 12-11 in 23 games on the road).

Padres Right Now

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Padres enter the series as the second-place team in the National League West with a 31-21 record in 52 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games at home in San Diego).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Release 4-Year MLB Player Before Padres Game

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