Philadelphia Phillies Release 8-Year MLB Player During Padres Series

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will conclude their series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They are looking to go for the sweep after taking each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Phillies won Wednesday’s game by a score of 3-2.

Phillies Release 8-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Phillies released Bryse Wilson from their organization (via MiLB.com).

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote: “RHP Bryse Wilson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Phillies and was granted his release, IronPigs said.”

Wilson did not appear in an MLB game for the Phillies.

He went 3-5 with a 7.23 ERA in 10 Triple-A games for the IronPigs.

Wilson’s MLB Career

Wilson was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career playing for the franchise.

In that span, Wilson went 5-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 23 games.

Following the Braves, the 28-year-old also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox (over eight seasons).

Wilson has gone 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA in 163 career games.

He will be intriguing free agent for other teams to consider adding to their organization.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 32-29 record in 61 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 16-16 in 32 games at home).

Following the Padres, the Phillies will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune wrote (on Wednesday): “#Padres lose to the Phillies, 3-2. Have one more chance tomorrow to take a game from the Phillies this season (Philly leads the season series, 5-0). Third one-run loss against Philadelphia this season.”

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the last four years.

They reached the World Series in 2022.