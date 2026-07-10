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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

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ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 7: Dylan Carlson #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs for a two-RBI double during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on June 7, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Ohio.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 7-Year Player

GettyDylan Carlson #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Stadium on March 06, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had released Dylan Carlson from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released LF Dylan Carlson.”

He did not appear in a game for the Phillies.

The 27-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Carlson

GettyDylan Carlson #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carlson was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had appeared in three games for the Chicago Cubs earlier this season.

In addition to Chicago, Carlson has also spent time playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays over seven MLB seasons.

GettyDylan Carlson #15 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Carlson is batting .233 with 409 hits, 43 home runs, 195 RBIs, 210 runs and 16 stolen bases over 570 career games.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth.

Social Media Reacts To Carlson News

GettyDylan Carlson #5 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Scott Lauber: “The Phillies released OF Dylan Carlson, who batted .181 with four doubles, four homers, and a .614 OPS in 153 plate appearances in triple A.”

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies released former Top-10 prospect Dylan Carlson. Carlson hit just .181 with a .614 OPS in 40 games with Lehigh Valley”

@Kram207: “IronPigs Moves: Thought Dylan played a decent CF but just wasn’t hitting enough. – INF Carter Kieboom reinstated from the 7-Day IL – OF Dylan Carlson has been released (retroactive to 7/9)”

Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. 

The Phillies come into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

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