Philadelphia Phillies Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Ohio.

Philadelphia Phillies Release 7-Year Player

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had released Dylan Carlson from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released LF Dylan Carlson.”

He did not appear in a game for the Phillies.

The 27-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Carlson

Carlson was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had appeared in three games for the Chicago Cubs earlier this season.

In addition to Chicago, Carlson has also spent time playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays over seven MLB seasons.

Carlson is batting .233 with 409 hits, 43 home runs, 195 RBIs, 210 runs and 16 stolen bases over 570 career games.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of hitting depth.

Social Media Reacts To Carlson News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Scott Lauber: “The Phillies released OF Dylan Carlson, who batted .181 with four doubles, four homers, and a .614 OPS in 153 plate appearances in triple A.”

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies released former Top-10 prospect Dylan Carlson. Carlson hit just .181 with a .614 OPS in 40 games with Lehigh Valley”

@Kram207: “IronPigs Moves: Thought Dylan played a decent CF but just wasn’t hitting enough. – INF Carter Kieboom reinstated from the 7-Day IL – OF Dylan Carlson has been released (retroactive to 7/9)”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-21 in 48 games on the road).