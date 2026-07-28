Philadelphia Phillies Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

The Phillies are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games against the New York Yankees (at home).

That said, they are coming off an impressive 11-4 win on Sunday night.

Phillies Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

Ahead of their series with Miami, the Phillies announced that they had released Kyle Brnovich from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Reading Fightin Phils released RHP Kyle Brnovich.”

Brnovich did not appear in a game for the Phillies.

The 28-year-old had been with their Double-A affiliate.

He went 1-8 with a 6.66 ERA in 17 games (15 starts).

Looking At Brnovich

Brnovich was picked in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the Phillies, Brnovich had spent five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles‘ organization.

It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up for pitching depth before the end of the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 57-49 record in 106 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-22 in 51 games on the road).

After a slow start, the Phillies have turned their season around, and are only 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first in the division.

Following three games with the Marlins, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Looking At The Marlins

The Marlins are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 52-54 record in 106 games.

They have gone 31-23 in 54 games at home.

However, the Marlins are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.