Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Make Roster Decision On 22-Year-Old Pitcher

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They won by a score of 7-5.

Alec Bohm led the team with four RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Make Roster Decision

Following Sunday’s game, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported the news that the Phillies are promoting a pitcher within their organization.

Ford wrote: “The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting RHP Cody Bowker to Reading (Double-A). Bowker had a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 35.2 innings pitched for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.”

Bowker was picked in the 3rd round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

He will turn 23 in December.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@FuturePhils: “Cody Bowker is being promoted to Reading A bit surprising, but Bowker has been a strikeout machine this year Reading is making a playoff push down the stretch and should be really fun to watch”

Alex Carr: “Wow. Can’t say I saw this coming so soon — but I love the aggressiveness. At this rate, Bowker will be serviceable SP depth by the end of next year. He has looked great. Missing a ton of bats, and it looks like his delivery is repeatable enough to stick in the rotation.”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 67-58 record in 125 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-28 in 63 games on the road).

Jack Fritz of 94WIP Afternoons wrote: “Whew, one of the wins of the season. Really impressed with their resolve in that one. The Field of Dreams game saved the season, as did this Bohm hot streak. Also, Jhoan Durán is now 82 saves away from passing Jonathan Papelbon for the Phillies all-time saves leader.

Following the Twins, the Phillies return home to host the Miami Marlins on Monday night.