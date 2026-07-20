Phillies Reveal New Uniforms for Field of Dreams Game vs. Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Minnesota Twins for the Field of Dreams Game on August 13, 2026. The club published a preview of the special uniforms that they’ll wear for the game on social media.

The club had their top players model the uniform, with pictures of Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber in their post.

The Phillies will wear cream-colored uniforms for the game, with black and red piping along the front and pants. They’ll also be sporting a black cap with a red letter P, but not the same fonts as their normal red or burgundy caps.

Every year, MLB games are played in Dyersville, Iowa. That is the site of the movie, released in 1989. This will be the first Field of Dreams game since the 2022 season, and the third game overall.

MLB has sought to expand the number of venues beyond the home ballparks for the 30 teams in the league.

In the past five seasons, MLB has played games in alternate stadiums. In 2025, they had the Bristol Speedway Series (2025), the Little League Classic (since 2017), and the Rickwood Field Game (2024).