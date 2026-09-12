Philadelphia Phillies Reveal Orion Kerkering Injury News After Braves Game

The Philadelphia Phillies made some bizarre bullpen choices in their extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves. One of them was leaving right-hander Orion Kerkering in the bullpen despite having leads in three consecutive innings.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported that Kerkering has been dealing with turf toe in his left foot. The right-hander is in a walking boot outside of games and hasn’t pitched since September 4.

In September, the Phillies have played a lot of tight ballgames. Eight of their last nine games have all been decided by two runs or fewer. That’s put pressure on the bullpen, as their hitting hasn’t given them much of a safety net. As a result, they have a 3-6 record in that stretch.

Phillies Reveal Turf Toe Injury for Reliever Orion Kerkering After Braves Loss

The Orion Kerkering news came after the right-hander did not appear despite the Phillies holding three late leads. Chase Shugart, who rarely sees high-leverage appearances, got the 10th inning. They turned to Brooks Raley for the 11th.

The latest news on Kerkering raises two questions for the Phillies. The answers to both questions may determine his viability for the postseason.

The first is whether the club still trusts Kerkering as a viable late-inning arm in the first place. Given that they had three late leads against the Braves, it would have made sense to bring him in either in the 10th or 11th inning.

The other is why the injury hasn’t resulted in a stint on the injured list. The latest the Phillies could backdate that now is September 9. Given that an IL stint would shelf Kerkering until September 24. Since he’s already down for a week, it may be a moot point if he’s available to pitch, as interim manager Don Mattingly alluded to.

Phillies Bullpen Heading Into Postseason

In recent games, the eighth-inning opportunities have gone to rookie reliever Alex McFarlane. The flamethrower has a 2.63 ERA in 14 appearances. If McFarlane locks down the eighth-inning role for the postseason, the question then shifts to what type of role Kerkering would have.

The Phillies are likely going to need the right-hander for their next game, if available. They’re in an emergency for their second game against the Braves, given the latest news on Jesus Luzardo. The Phillies are almost certain to make a roster move.

One of the imperatives for the club in the final two weeks of the season is to find the right bullpen mix. The injury to Brad Keller has exposed a fatal flaw with the bullpen, which has struggled to close out games. The flaw is further exacerbated when All-Star closer Jhoan Duran is unavailable, like in the Braves loss.

Given Kerkering’s inconsistent 2026 season, a lot of eyes will be on him the next time he appears in a game.