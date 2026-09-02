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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 3:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Phillies won the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced the signing of a 29-year-old player.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 3-Year MLB Pitcher Josh Winder During Diamondbacks Series

Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Josh Winder #74 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on August 16, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Detroit Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-7.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Via MLB.com: Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Josh Winder to a minor league contract.

Winder, 29, hasn’t pitched since 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2025 season.

Winder relies on five pitches:

  • Mid-90s four-seamer (29%)
  • High-80s changeup (23%)
  • Mid-80s sweeper (21%)
  • Mid-80s slider (21%)
  • Mid-90s sinker (6%)

It’s important to note that the velocity listed above is based on 2024 data. His velocity may have dropped after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Looking at Josh Winder’s MLB Career

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Josh Winder #71 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins selected Winder in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the Virginia Military Institute.

Winder was once a promising prospect with Minnesota. Entering 2022, Baseball America ranked the right-hander as the Twins’ No. 6 overall prospect.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Starting pitcher Josh Winder #74 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Winder’s career. He spent time on the IL due to shoulder injuries each season from 2021-23.

He also missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a scapular stress fracture.

Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 28: Josh Winder #74 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Target Field on August 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Guardians 10-6. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

From 2022-24, Winder posted a 4.39 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 110 2/3 MLB innings.

The Twins originally had Winder start in the majors before converting him to a full-time reliever.

In his minor-league career, Winder sports a career 3.71 ERA with 355 strikeouts over 334 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives teammates in the ninth inning during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

The Phillies are set to begin a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

Philadelphia currently trails Atlanta by three games for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 78-61 record. They have a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, the second National League Wild Card team.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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