Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field at 3:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Phillies won the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced the signing of a 29-year-old player.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 3-Year MLB Pitcher Josh Winder During Diamondbacks Series

Via MLB.com: Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Josh Winder to a minor league contract.

Winder, 29, hasn’t pitched since 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2025 season.

Winder relies on five pitches:

Mid-90s four-seamer (29%)

High-80s changeup (23%)

Mid-80s sweeper (21%)

Mid-80s slider (21%)

Mid-90s sinker (6%)

It’s important to note that the velocity listed above is based on 2024 data. His velocity may have dropped after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Looking at Josh Winder’s MLB Career

The Minnesota Twins selected Winder in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the Virginia Military Institute.

Winder was once a promising prospect with Minnesota. Entering 2022, Baseball America ranked the right-hander as the Twins’ No. 6 overall prospect.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Winder’s career. He spent time on the IL due to shoulder injuries each season from 2021-23.

He also missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a scapular stress fracture.

From 2022-24, Winder posted a 4.39 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 110 2/3 MLB innings.

The Twins originally had Winder start in the majors before converting him to a full-time reliever.

In his minor-league career, Winder sports a career 3.71 ERA with 355 strikeouts over 334 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are set to begin a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

Philadelphia currently trails Atlanta by three games for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 78-61 record. They have a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, the second National League Wild Card team.