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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Player To Organization

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 10: Kirby Snead #43 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 6-0 at PNC Park.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series with the finale on Sunday.

Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Player

GettyKirby Snead #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Also on Saturday, the Phillies signed Kirby Snead to a Minor League deal (via MLB.com).

The 31-year-old last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.

He is coming off a year where he went 0-3 with a 1.80 ERA in 37 Independent League games.

Snead’s MLB Career

GettyKirby Snead #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Snead was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the Blue Jays, Snead played two seasons (61 games) for the Oakland Athletics.

GettyCal Raleigh #29 and Kirby Snead #43 of the Seattle Mariners talk during the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Following the Athletics, Snead spent his most recent MLB season with the Seattle Mariners.

Over 79 career games, he has gone 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA.

The Mariners wrote (via X) on May 10, 2024: “Today, we honored Mr. 1,000th Mariner Kirby Snead, with a special pregame ceremony, including some familiar faces: @BuckyJacobsen, @charliefurbush, Danny Farquhar and @KNegs17.”

Snead will be worth keeping an eye on, as he could earn himself a shot with the Phillies if he does well with the IronPigs (in Triple-A).

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks off the field in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After a miserable start to the year, the Phillies have turned things around in a big way.

They are now 23-23 in 46 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 7-3.

Jeff Kerr of 97.3 ESPN FM wrote: “The #Phillies are .500 and won a series against a team with a winning record. They are the 1st team since the 2001 Athletics to reach .500 this early in the season after being 10 games under .500. The A’s were 8-18 after 26 games and reached the .500 mark in 44 games. Phillies reached it in 46 games after a 9-19 start.”

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four seasons, reaching the World Series in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 4-Year MLB Player To Organization

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