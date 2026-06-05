Philadelphia Phillies Sign 8-Year MLB Player After Recent Release

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are coming off a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia Phillies Re-Sign 8-Year Player

Earlier this week, news came out that the Phillies had released Bryse Wilson from their organization.

He has not played in a game for the Phillies (but had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Phillies Tailgate wrote (on June 4): “The Phillies released RHP Bryse Wilson. Wilson had an opt-out in his contract.”

However, it’s now been announced that Wilson has been re-signed.

Here’s what people were saying:

Matt Gelb of The Athletic: “Minors note: Bryse Wilson re-signed a minors deal with Phillies and is starting at Triple A tonight.”

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation: “Phillies re-signed RHP Bryse Wilson to a minor-league deal. He’s back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, IronPigs said.”

Tom Housenick of The Morning Call: “Today’s roster moves RHP Bryse Wilson re-signed to minor league contract, added to @IronPigs roster RHP Gabriel Barbosa sent back to @BlueClaws C-1B Gabriel Flores reinstated from @ReadingFightins Development List 1B-OF Austin Murr put on 7-day IL”

@PHLBaseballNews: “Earlier this week Bryce Wilson (3-5, 7.23) opted out of his minor league deal with the #Phillies. Today, he re-signed with the Phillies and starts tonight for the #IronPigs. He is opposed by Luis Perales (1-4, 3.05).”

Wilson has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has gone 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA in 163 career games.

How he plays in Triple-A could lead to a call up later this year.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently 33-29 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and 17-16 in 33 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Phillies will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in Canada.