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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 8-Year MLB Player After Recent Release

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Bryse Wilson #32 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 17, 2022 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are coming off a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia Phillies Re-Sign 8-Year Player

GettyBryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 27, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Earlier this week, news came out that the Phillies had released Bryse Wilson from their organization.

He has not played in a game for the Phillies (but had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Phillies Tailgate wrote (on June 4): “The Phillies released RHP Bryse Wilson. Wilson had an opt-out in his contract.”

However, it’s now been announced that Wilson has been re-signed.

Here’s what people were saying:

Matt Gelb of The Athletic: “Minors note: Bryse Wilson re-signed a minors deal with Phillies and is starting at Triple A tonight.”

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation: “Phillies re-signed RHP Bryse Wilson to a minor-league deal. He’s back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, IronPigs said.”

Tom Housenick of The Morning Call: “Today’s roster moves RHP Bryse Wilson re-signed to minor league contract, added to @IronPigs roster RHP Gabriel Barbosa sent back to @BlueClaws C-1B Gabriel Flores reinstated from @ReadingFightins Development List 1B-OF Austin Murr put on 7-day IL”

@PHLBaseballNews: “Earlier this week Bryce Wilson (3-5, 7.23) opted out of his minor league deal with the #Phillies. Today, he re-signed with the Phillies and starts tonight for the #IronPigs. He is opposed by Luis Perales (1-4, 3.05).”

GettyBryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on February 21, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Wilson has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has gone 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA in 163 career games.

How he plays in Triple-A could lead to a call up later this year.

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off the field prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are currently 33-29 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and 17-16 in 33 games at home).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Phillies will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign 8-Year MLB Player After Recent Release

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