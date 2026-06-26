Phillies Sign Former Oklahoma Sooners Catcher to Add Much-Needed Depth

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed an undrafted free agent to add depth to the system.

With the MLB Draft just a few weeks away, it’s a time for teams to add young talent and depth to their minor league system. However, the Phillies took the chance to add an intriguing catcher to the mix.

Ahead of the MLB Draft, the Phillies signed former Oklahoma Sooners catcher Scott Mudler, who went undrafted last year, according to the MLB transactions log. Mudler played at OU in 2024 and 2025 and was a solid defensive catcher who was also able to get on base.

Mudler hit .256 with 2 home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games in 2025 at Oklahoma, while in 2024, he hit .279 with 4 home runs and 31 RBIs in 47 games. He’s also just 23 years old, so he adds some youth to the catching position and depth in the minor leagues.

The Phillies assigned Mudler to the FCL Phillies in the Florida Complex League. Yet, he will be older than some in the league, so if he can show he can hit and play catcher well, he could rise up the minor league system quickly.

Phillies Catching Depth Isn’t Great

Philadelphia signing Mudler adds some catching depth to a system that badly needs it.

The Phillies don’t have a true elite-level catching prospect; the only catcher in their top-30 prospect rankings is Alirio Ferrebus, who ranks 21st, though some project him as a first baseman.

So, Philadelphia needs to add more catching depth to the system and can find its future starting catcher.

At the MLB level, the Phillies have J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs, and Rafael Marchan, but the latter two are more backups.

Philadelphia signed Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract extension this offseason, so the Phillies have their starter locked up for two more years past this.

Realmuto is hitting .203 with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs this season with the Phillies.

Philadelphia Plans to be Aggressive in Trade Deadline

The Phillies were off to a bad start, which led to manager Rob Thomson being fired.

However, Philadelphia got back on track and looks like a legit World Series contender. So, ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline, insider Robert Murray of FanSided expects the Phillies to be aggressive.

“It’s Dave Dombrowski. Being aggressive and attempting to swing big is in his nature, and I can see him trying that once again with the Phillies at 43-36 and only 5.5 games back in the National League East entering play on Wednesday. Like I mentioned above, Skubal would be a strong addition to the rotation — but that doesn’t feel the most likely. Rival executives believe that Matt Chapman would be a great fit in Philly, and he’d slot into the third base spot for both the short and long term,” Murray wrote.

“It’s unclear, though, if the Phillies would be willing to take on a contract like Chapman’s, and that’s the complication with any potential deal involving him (or any of the Giants’ stars, for that matter). Starting pitching and outfield are among the things on the Phillies’ radar. But this feels like a year where Dombrowski will be aggressive on the market.”

The Phillies are 45-36 and 4 games back of the Atlanta Braves.