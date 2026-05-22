Philadelphia Phillies Sign Recently Released Yankees Pitcher

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies are off following a series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The Phillies lost two out of three, and will now host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies Sign Recently Released Yankees Pitcher

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, the Phillies signed Drake Fellows to a Minor League contract (via MiLB.com).

Tom Housenick of The Morning Call wrote: “Today’s @IronPigs roster move RHP Drake Fellows signed by @Phillies added to Triple-A roster Fellows, 28, has not pitched this year. Was 2019 6th-round pick of @Padres”

Fellows had most recently been with the New York Yankees organization over the offseason.