OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: Pitcher Drake Fellows #66 of the Vanderbilt Commodores delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Michigan Wolverines during game one of the College World Series Championship Series on June 24, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
The Phillies lost two out of three, and will now host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies Sign Recently Released Yankees Pitcher
GettyDrake Fellows #94 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.
Ahead of their series with the Guardians, the Phillies signed Drake Fellows to a Minor League contract (via MiLB.com).
Tom Housenick of The Morning Call wrote: “Today’s @IronPigs roster move RHP Drake Fellows signed by @Phillies added to Triple-A roster Fellows, 28, has not pitched this year. Was 2019 6th-round pick of @Padres”
Fellows had most recently been with the New York Yankees organization over the offseason.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies are off following a series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).The Phillies lost two out of three, and will now host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.Phillies Sign Recently Released Yankees PitcherAhead of their series with the Guardians, the Phillies signed Drake Fellows to a Minor […]
Philadelphia Phillies Sign Recently Released Yankees Pitcher