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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on October 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a regular season where they still got into the MLB playoffs following a slow start.

That said, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Still A Free Agent

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

During the middle of the season, a former Phillies player became a free agent.

Andrew McCutchen was released by the Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

McCutchen did not appear in a game for the Braves at the MLB level.

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

As of Saturday, he is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

McCutchen batted .192 with one home run and five RBIs in 37 games for the Texas Rangers this past year.

Looking At McCutchen With Phillies

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 and J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a home run by Realmuto during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

McCutchen spent three seasons with the Phillies from 2019-21.

MLB.com wrote (on December 12, 2018): “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent LF Andrew McCutchen.”

In 2021, he hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs in 144 games.

The five-time All-Star then left to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on March 16, 2022): “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent CF Andrew McCutchen.”

Looking At McCutchen’s Other Stops

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout during their game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

McCutchen was picked in the 1st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers over 18 seasons at the MLB level.

The 40-year-old is a former MVP (and five-time All-Star).

MLB wrote (on October 13): “Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio as a Postseason analyst. The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10 am ET. McCutchen is a veteran of 18 Major League seasons and has won four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove Award.”

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Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is joining SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio as a Postseason analyst.

The 2013 NL MVP and 2015 Roberto Clemente Award winner will appear every Wednesday and Thursday on “Power Alley” through the World Series and will make his debut tomorrow at 10

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Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

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