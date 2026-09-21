Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They won by a score of 7-2.

With the victory, the Phillies split the four-game series.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Still A Free Agent

With the season over in one week, it’s worth noting that a former Phillies player is still a free agent.

Andrew McCutchen was released by the Atlanta Braves‘ organization last month.

He did not appear in a game for the Braves (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

Looking At McCutchen’s Phillies Stint

McCutchen has had an excellent MLB career.

He spent three years with the Phillies from 2019-21.

After appearing in just 116 total games during the first two seasons, he had a solid year in 2021.

At 34, McCutchen hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs in 144 games for the Phillies.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on November 3, 2021: “The Phillies have declined club options for the 2022 season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen.”

Looking At McCutchen’s Other Stops

McCutchen is most known for his first stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates when he made five straight MLB All-Star Games from 2011-15.

He has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers over 18 seasons.

In 2013, McCutchen won the National League MVP Award.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with an 86-70 record in 156 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 45-36 in 81 games on the road).

Following the Mets, the Phillies will now return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.