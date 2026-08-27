Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still A Free Agent After Royals Release

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 23: Matt Strahm #25 and J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field on July 23, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Kansas City Royals released LHP Matt Strahm.”
As of August 26 (18 days later), he still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.
GettyRelief pitcher Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Strahm struggled this season.
He went 3-4 with a 7.32 ERA in 41 games.
That said, it will still be interesting to see if Strahm gets picked by another MLB before the end of the 2026 season.
Looking At Strahm
Getty(L-R) Trea Turner #7, Bryce Harper #3, Matt Strahm #25 and Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Philadelphia Phillies look on from the outfield during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Strahm was picked in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
In 2024, Strahm made the MLB All-Star Game with the Phillies when he went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 games.
GettyRelief pitcher Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies yells into his glove after giving up two home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Strahm could provide low-risk pitching depth for a contender.
He has also appeared in 17 MLB playoff games.
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 74-60 record in 134 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
Following the Mariners, the Phillies will now visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in California.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.They won by a score of 6-0.With the victory, they avoided getting swept.Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still A Free AgentEarlier this month, the Kansas City Royals released Matt Strahm.MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Kansas City Royals released LHP Matt Strahm.”As of August […]
Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still A Free Agent After Royals Release