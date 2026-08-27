Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still A Free Agent After Royals Release

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They won by a score of 6-0.

With the victory, they avoided getting swept.

Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Still A Free Agent

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Royals released Matt Strahm.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Kansas City Royals released LHP Matt Strahm.”

As of August 26 (18 days later), he still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Strahm struggled this season.

He went 3-4 with a 7.32 ERA in 41 games.

That said, it will still be interesting to see if Strahm gets picked by another MLB before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Strahm

Strahm was picked in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Phillies and Royals, he has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

In 2024, Strahm made the MLB All-Star Game with the Phillies when he went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 games.

Strahm could provide low-risk pitching depth for a contender.

He has also appeared in 17 MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 74-60 record in 134 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

Following the Mariners, the Phillies will now visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in California.