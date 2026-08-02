Phillies Linked to Making Stunning Move on Trea Turner Ahead of Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprising move involving Trea Turner ahead of Monday’s MLB Trade Deadline.

Philadelphia is expected to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline and could look to bolster its offense. Although the Phillies are linked to outfielders, they could make another move.

MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN revealed the Phillies are open to acquiring an infielder and shifting Turner to the outfield.

“The Phillies might be the most intriguing team because of their recent freefall. Would they be so bold to make a move for a better defensive shortstop and push Trea Turner to the outfield? Especially with the Harper-David Dombrowski dynamic, there is a lot of pressure on the Philadelphia front office to be bold — at a time when the team is on the verge of dropping out of a playoff spot,” Olney wrote.

“We know that Dombrowski greatly values Alex Cora and tried to hire him back in April; would he call him again now? It just seems like the Phillies are poised to shock us as they position themselves for the last two months.”

Turner last played in the outfield in 2016, so it would be a stunning move to send him to the outfield now. However, if he is open to it and can perform, perhaps the Phillies look to acquire a top-end shortstop and push Turner to the outfield, making their lineup that much better.

Turner is hitting .249 with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

Phillies Looking for Outfield Bat

Philadelphia is looking to add more help to its lineup ahead of the deadline.

Phillies insider Matt Gelb of The Athletic revealed that adding an outfield bat is still the biggest need for the team.

“The Phillies have not limited their search for an outfield bat to a right-handed hitter, league sources familiar with the club’s trade discussions said. While the team would prefer another righty for its lineup, the bar for improvement is quite low. They’ll take anything that is an upgrade,” Gelb wrote. “As of now, the Phillies have an unsettled outfield that is ripe for a remodel — even if it’s a modest one. The club is shielding Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford from lefty pitchers. They have well-traveled veteran Bryan De La Cruz as a regular in one spot. Derek Hill is a reserve.”

Who the Phillies are looking at is unclear, but there will be options for Philadelphia to bolster its lineup.

Harper Wants Philadelphia to Buy

Ahead of the trade deadline, Phillies star Bryce Harper made it clear he wants the team to buy.

Amid the Phillies struggles, Harper sent a clear message to the front office that the lineup needs help.

“I think we need some help,” Harper said. “But you know, I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps.”

Since Adolis Garcia went down with an injury, the Phillies are looking to replace him, and Harper wants them to add.