Successful Return From Injury Could Give Phillies Another Ace Up Their Sleeve

It was just one start. In fact, Jesús Luzardo faced only six batters in his spring training debut against the Boston Red Sox at BayCare Ballpark on February 28.

But considering that he had not thrown to opposing players in a live situation since June 16, 2024, Luzardo was more than satisfied.

“I just wanted to come out and throw good, healthy, and thankfully that’s what it was,” Luzardo said after the game in Clearwater, Florida. “I felt really good, everything was working, and the body felt good.”

Considering what they gave up to acquire a pitcher who missed the last half of the 2024 season with a lumbar stress reaction, the Philadelphia Phillies felt pretty good about it as well. In fact, Luzardo may have given Phillies manager Rob Thomson another ace up his sleeve.

“Electric stuff,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said to MLB.com.

Jesús Luzardo Says Arm ‘Feels Alive Again’ Following Spring Debut

On December 22, 2024, the Phillies sent a pair of prospects, shortstop Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd, to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Luzardo and minor leaguer Paul McIntosh. Luzardo struggled last season, going just 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts, but the southpaw, who will turn 28 on September 30, won 10 games with a 3.58 ERA in 2023 for the Marlins, after posting a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts the year before.

So it was with eager anticipation that the Phillies watched Luzardo set down all six batters he faced in his spring debut, including two by strikeout.

“I’ve had to try to hit him for five, six years now. Finally getting to catch him and work with him on the other side was certainly fun,” Realmuto said. “I kind of saw who he is today. He pounds the strike zone, really attacks the hitters and gets a lot of weak contact. He’s going to be fun to work with.”

And not fun for the opposition, who likely didn’t enjoy hearing what Luzardo had to say after the outing.

“My arm just feels alive again,” Luzardo exclaimed.

Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Pleased With ‘Filthy’ Outing From Jesús Luzardo

Thomson was pleased with what Luzardo was able to do on the mound.

He threw “97, 98, showed the changeup was real good, slider was sharp, command was really good, got the ball to his glove side,” Thomson during an in-game interview. “He was just filthy for two innings.”

Thomson said he was particularly impressed with what Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy called “a wipeout changeup.”

“It really is for the right-handers, because he can go back foot really well with the slider, and he can go back door as well, but the changeup really is a neutralizer,” Thomson said.

And as reported by MLB.com, Luzardo may have added a new pitch to his arsenal. Similar to his slider, Luzardo said the new version has more of a horizontal break, kind of like a sweeper, and though it remains a work in progress, Realmuto said it just gives Luzardo another trick in his bag.

“It’s something he can mix in to righties, maybe for a backdoor strike,” Realmuto said. “I think it can be a real weapon against lefties because it’s a little bigger, maybe a little more swing-and-miss to those guys with two strikes. It’s a really solid pitch.”

Which helps give Philadelphia a really strong pitching rotation.

“I feel like we have No. 1 (Zack Wheeler) and maybe four No. 2s. It’s kind of how it feels like, honestly,” Realmuto said. “So I don’t know where he slots in, but it’s a great problem to have that we don’t know who’s after No. 1, really.”