Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 1-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Bryson Stott went 0-for-3 in the loss on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 9/4 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

After batting fifth in Wednesday’s loss, Bryson Stott has been moved to the No. 7 spot in the team’s lineup for Friday’s game.

Over his last 20 games, Stott only has one multi-hit game. In that span, the infielder has a .194 batting average with a .594 OPS.

Overall, Stott is batting .255 with 119 hits, 27 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 61 runs, 61 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 134 games.

Phillies Right Now

The Philadelphia Phillies remain four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Philadelphia 7-3 in their last 10 games and they currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Left-hander Christopher Sánchez is set to make his 29th start of the season. He enters Friday’s matchup with a 16-4 record and a 2.52 ERA in 175.1 innings. His 16 wins lead MLB this season.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas LF M. Dubón CF S. Murphy C A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Right-hander Chris Sale is set to make his 25th start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 13-9 record and a 2.09 ERA in 144 innings. Sale is coming off his best start of the season, as he delivered a complete game shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers.