Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their three-game series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 6-5 on Tuesday.

Bryson Stott went 1-for-3 in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change Before Houston Astros Game

Ahead of the series finale, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Phillies 9/9 K. Schwarber 1B T. Turner SS B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C B. De La Cruz RF C. Sánchez SP”

After appearing as the team’s No. 6 hitter in the first two games of the series, infielder Bryson Stott has been moved up in the lineup and will bat fifth in the series finale while playing third base. Alec Bohm, who served as the team’s No. 5 hitter on Tuesday is on the bench.

Stott has struggled out of the No. 5 spot this season as he’s batting .189 in 101 plate appearances with a 49 WRC+ out of that slot.

Overall, the second baseman turned third baseman is batting .252 with 121 hits, 27 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 62 runs and 61 RBIs.

Phillies Right Now

After dropping the game on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 81-64. They remain four games behind the Atlanta Braves, who also lost on Tuesday, in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Christopher Sánchez will take the mound in the series finale. Sánchez enters Wednesday’s game with a 16-5 record and a 2.58 ERA in 181.2 innings. Sánchez leads the National League in wins this season. Additionally, he’s accumulated the most WAR out of pitchers this season, according to Baseball Reference.

Astros Right Now

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros improved to 74-71. They hold a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West. The Astros have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Hunter Brown is expected to start for Houston on Wednesday. Brown enters the game with a 5-3 record and a 3.31 ERA in 87 innings.