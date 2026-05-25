Insider Reveals Phillies Trade Deadline Plans Amid Resurgence

The Philadelphia Phillies have started to play better baseball as of late, and that could lead to the team being buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Philadelphia is chasing down the Atlanta Braves for the division lead, but the focus will be on a Wild Card spot. If the Phillies are going to make the playoffs, the team has to be better and will look to improve its roster.

Ahead of the trade deadline, MLB insider Mark Polishuk of MLBTradeRumors believes the biggest need is the bullpen, as well as some rotation depth.

“Bullpen will again be a target area, and rotation depth is a need. Nola just isn’t pitching well at all and Painter is inconsistent, leaving the Phils with just three reliable starters.But, you’re correct that 3B/RF will both also be on the radar,” Polishuk wrote.

“Bohm and Garcia are simply running out of time to get their seasons turned around. The Phillies could also use bench depth in general, and someone they obtain for a part-time role could well work their way into more of a regular job at 3B/RF depending on what’s available out there on the market.”

The Phillies’ bullpen has been an issue this season, so that being the biggest need for the team isn’t a surprise. But, Philadelphia could also look to improve at third base and replace Alec Bohm, as Polishuk wrote.

Regardless, expect the Phillies to be active on the trade front to try to bolster the roster for a playoff push.

Phillies Offense Going Quiet

Although Polishuk believes pitching is the Phillies’ biggest need, the offense has started to go quiet.

Philadelphia lost 3-1 to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, after losing 1-0 on Friday and winning 3-0 on Saturday. It was a frustrating series for the offense, which has been going through a bit of a slump.

“There’s not a lot to say other than those types of games are playoff-type games, honestly,” said interim manager Don Mattingly. “You get pitching like that, the bullpens are really good, it’s going to be the little things that you do, scratch across a run here or there, that will make a difference. This series, we didn’t do it.”

With the series loss, the Phillies dropped to 26-27.

Philadelphia Confident Team Will Turn Season Around

Although the Phillies are under .500, the team remains confident in its group.

However, Philadelphia is set for a pivotal showdown against the San Diego Padres, so Mattingly knows the bats have to start waking up.

“We’ve got to keep going,” Mattingly said. “San Diego is a handful. But so are we, quite honestly. When you walk into a series, no one’s walking in against the Phillies and saying, ‘Oh this is a series that we’re going to come in and bang these guys around.’ I think teams know better. But we’ve got to do enough to win.”

The Phillies enter play on Monday three games back of a Wild Card spot, and are chasing down the Padres, who are in the top Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia will kick off a six-game road trip against San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.