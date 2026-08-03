TRADE: Phillies Deal 6-Foot-4 Pitcher to Royals in 1-for-1 Swap

The Philadelphia Phillies traded away from their MLB roster during the trade deadline.

The Kansas City Royals announced they acquired right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman from the Phillies for minor-leaguer Manuel Colon.

Hoffman is a 6-foot-4 reliever who’s in his second MLB season. The right-hander has pitched well this season. He appeared in 3 games for the Phillies, pitching to a 3.86 ERA. Last season, Hoffman did struggle as he appeared in just 1 game, allowing 3 runs in 1 inning for a 27.00 ERA.

The right-hander was designated for assignment earlier today amid the Phillies’ roster moves. And, just hours later, he has been dealt to the Royals.

In return, the Phillies acquired Colon, who’s a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 148-pound pitcher has struggled in A-ball this season, going 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in 2 games. In 20 appearances in Rookie ball, he was 2-1 with a 5.27 ERA before being promoted.

It’s an intriguing flyer for the Phillies on a pitcher they DFA’d and were set to move on from.

Phillies Active on Trade Deadline

Philadelphia is looking to compete for the pennant, and the team was active on the trade front.

On trade deadline day, the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants. Philadelphia gave up RHP Ramon Marquez (SF’s No. 7 prospect) and RHP Marty Gair.

Arraez will play second base for the Phillies and add some much-needed offense to the lineup. The contact hitter is a pending free agent. He’s hitting .324 with 4 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

Kilian, meanwhile, is a solid reliever who’s 3-6 with a 4.26 ERA in 45 games this season and adds some depth to the bullpen.

After acquiring Arraez, the Phillies acquired veteran left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets for outfielder John Spikerman (NYM’s No. 26 prospect) and RHP Luke Gabrysh.

Raley will bolster the Phillies bullpen and be a high-leverage reliever. With the Mets, he’s 5-5 with a 1.96 ERA in 45 games this season.

Philadelphia Get Positive Grades for Trades

The Phillies were active on the trade front, and analysts like what they did.

MLB analyst Andy McCullough of The Athletic gave the Phillies an A grade in their deal for Arraez.

“The Phillies needed an infusion of talent, and Arraez provides some diversity for their lineup. His contact-based approach will aid a lineup built around sluggers hitting .250. The Phillies will also have to hope that his recent defensive improvement can continue without the daily tutelage of infield guru Ron Washington. But it’s an obviously useful addition for a team that still believes it can win a title in 2026,” McCullough wrote.

Then, The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner gave Philadelphia an A grade in their deal for Raley.

“Raley has held lefties to a .186 average this season, with righties hitting 30 points better. If the Phillies meet the Dodgers again in October, the good news is that Raley has held down Shohei Ohtani (1 for 7) and Freddie Freeman (1 for 6). The bad news is that Kyle Tucker is 3 for 3 with a homer off him,” Kepner wrote in part of the reasoning.

Philadelphia is 59-53 and 8 games back of the Atlanta Braves.