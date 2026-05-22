TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Announcing Deal With Rockies

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Phillies are coming off a series where they lost two out of three to the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies Announce Deal With Rockies

During Friday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had made a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies have received international bonus pool space from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Andrew Baker.”

Baker was picked in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is currently 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 Double-A games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Phillies-Rockies Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Matt Gelb: “Phillies traded minor-league reliever Andrew Baker to Colorado for more international bonus pool money that will go toward the signing of Chan-min Park, a 17-year-old pitcher from South Korea. Second trade Phillies made for pool money.”

@PhillyThe13th: “Yeah, because this team does so well in the international market. Lmao.”

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies have traded AA reliever Andrew Baker to Colorado for international bonus pool money. Baker has a big arm with a tight slider, but just never found the consistency in the strike zone to make it all work”

@FuturePhils: “Wow this kind of surprising. Baker has been in the system for a while as a hard throwing reliever that couldn’t put it together. This year it looked like it might be coming together, he had a 1.76 FIP and was leading the AA Eastern League in swinging strike%”

Reading Fightin Phils: “Thank you for everything in Baseballtown, Andrew Baker ❤️💙 Best of luck with the Colorado Rockies and the rest of your career!”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into Friday as the second-place team in the National League East with a 25-25 record in 50 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 13-14 at home).