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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Announcing Deal With Rockies

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Phillies are coming off a series where they lost two out of three to the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies Announce Deal With Rockies

GettyAndrew Baker #78 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during media day at BayCare Ballpark on February 23, 2023 in Clearwater, Florida.

During Friday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had made a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies have received international bonus pool space from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Andrew Baker.”

Baker was picked in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is currently 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 Double-A games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Phillies-Rockies Trade

GettyDavid Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Matt Gelb: “Phillies traded minor-league reliever Andrew Baker to Colorado for more international bonus pool money that will go toward the signing of Chan-min Park, a 17-year-old pitcher from South Korea. Second trade Phillies made for pool money.”

@PhillyThe13th: “Yeah, because this team does so well in the international market. Lmao.”

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies have traded AA reliever Andrew Baker to Colorado for international bonus pool money. Baker has a big arm with a tight slider, but just never found the consistency in the strike zone to make it all work”

@FuturePhils: “Wow this kind of surprising. Baker has been in the system for a while as a hard throwing reliever that couldn’t put it together. This year it looked like it might be coming together, he had a 1.76 FIP and was leading the AA Eastern League in swinging strike%”

Reading Fightin Phils: “Thank you for everything in Baseballtown, Andrew Baker ❤️💙 Best of luck with the Colorado Rockies and the rest of your career!”

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks off the field in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies come into Friday as the second-place team in the National League East with a 25-25 record in 50 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 13-14 at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Announcing Deal With Rockies

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