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Trade: Philadelphia Phillies Sending 13-Year MLB Veteran to White Sox

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World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are trading 13-year MLB veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Pham, 38, is expected to join Chicago when rosters expand from 26 to 28 men on Sept. 1.

Via Passan on X: Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.

Philadelphia Phillies Trading 13-Year MLB Veteran Tommy Pham to Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 2: Tommy Pham #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on September 2, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pham signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets in the offseason.

The veteran outfielder appeared in just nine games with the Mets before being designated for assignment.

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Tommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pham elected free agency after being DFA’d by New York. He signed a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles on May 16.

The Orioles released Pham on June 12, allowing him to sign his deal with the Phillies. He never reached the majors with the Phillies or Orioles.

Looking at Tommy Pham’s MLB Career

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after his solo home run in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Pham made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.

He played for the Cardinals until being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 trade deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 17: Tommy Pham #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single off the bat of Jason Heyward in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 17, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Pham played for the Rays through the 2019 season. Since then, he has appeared in games with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, White Sox, Mets, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pham has posted 18.3 bWAR and a .256/.344/.421 slash line with 149 home runs and 522 RBI over is 13-year MLB career.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 25: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night.

Philadelphia has won eight of its last 10 games. The club owns the second NL Wild Card spot with a 77-60 record.

Chicago White Sox Right Now

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Manager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Tuesday night.

Chicago has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a 3 1/2 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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