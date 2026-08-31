Trade: Philadelphia Phillies Sending 13-Year MLB Veteran to White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies are trading 13-year MLB veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Pham, 38, is expected to join Chicago when rosters expand from 26 to 28 men on Sept. 1.

Via Passan on X: Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.

Philadelphia Phillies Trading 13-Year MLB Veteran Tommy Pham to Chicago White Sox

Pham signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets in the offseason.

The veteran outfielder appeared in just nine games with the Mets before being designated for assignment.

Pham elected free agency after being DFA’d by New York. He signed a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles on May 16.

The Orioles released Pham on June 12, allowing him to sign his deal with the Phillies. He never reached the majors with the Phillies or Orioles.

Looking at Tommy Pham’s MLB Career

Pham made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.

He played for the Cardinals until being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 trade deadline.

Pham played for the Rays through the 2019 season. Since then, he has appeared in games with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, White Sox, Mets, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pham has posted 18.3 bWAR and a .256/.344/.421 slash line with 149 home runs and 522 RBI over is 13-year MLB career.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night.

Philadelphia has won eight of its last 10 games. The club owns the second NL Wild Card spot with a 77-60 record.

Chicago White Sox Right Now

The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Tuesday night.

Chicago has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a 3 1/2 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.