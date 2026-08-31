Trade: Philadelphia Phillies Sending 13-Year MLB Veteran to White Sox

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Via Passan on X: Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.
Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.
He played for the Cardinals until being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 trade deadline.
Pham played for the Rays through the 2019 season. Since then, he has appeared in games with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, White Sox, Mets, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pham has posted 18.3 bWAR and a .256/.344/.421 slash line with 149 home runs and 522 RBI over is 13-year MLB career.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
The Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night.
Philadelphia has won eight of its last 10 games. The club owns the second NL Wild Card spot with a 77-60 record.
Chicago White Sox Right Now
The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Tuesday night.
Chicago has won six of its last 10 games. The club has a 3 1/2 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies are trading a 13-year MLB veteran to the Chicago White Sox, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.