Trade Pitch Sees Phillies Dealing $3 Million Outfielder For Key Bullpen Piece

The Philadelphia Phillies have to upgrade their bullpen, and one trade idea sees the team dealing an outfielder for a reliever.

MLB analyst Jon Vankin of Newsweek proposed a deal that would see the Phillies trade outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Detroit Tigers in a one-for-one deal.

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one, and one that does make sense for both sides. Detroit gets a much-needed outfielder while Philadelphia gets a reliever, which is a position of need.

Philadelphia would acquire Brebbia, who’s currently on a rehab assignment and getting closer to a return to the majors. The 34-year-old could be a back-of-the-bullpen arm and help solidify the bullpen. Before getting hurt, he was 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 9 innings pitched. Brebbia is earning $2.25 million in 2025 with a club option for $4 million in 2026.

In return, the Phillies would trade Marsh, who’s a starting outfielder. Marsh is earning $3 million in 2024 and has two more years of control before becoming a free agent in 2028. Marsh would be a starting outfielder for the Tigers and also add a boost of offense to their lineup. This season with the Phillies, he’s hitting .111 with 1 home run and 6 RBIs as he has struggled. But last year, he hit .249 with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Analyst Explains Potential Phillies-Tigers Trade

The potential one-for-one deal would be intriguing, and Vankin believes it makes sense for both sides.

The analyst believes both teams would be trading from a position of strength for a position of need, which is why it makes sense.

“Detroit could move a reliever without taking a major hit to the bullpen corps. And in fact, eight-year veteran John Brebbia — signed as a free agent for $2.25 million — is not even currently in that bullpen, as he has been on the IL since April 19 with a triceps strain,” Vankin wrote. “But Brebbia starts his rehab on Saturday, if all goes according to plan, and is expected to have a short stay at Toledo.

“Why would Brebbia be an attractive trade piece to Philadelphia? Before his injury, he had pitched a stellar nine innings allowing only one run, for an impressive ERA of 1.00. In the Phillies bullpen, Matt Strahm boasts the lowest ERA at 3.00, with four earned runs, five total, allowed in 12 innings over 14 appearances — so Brebbia would be a clear upgrade, assuming he can keep up his early pace after he comes off the IL,” Vankin added.

Whether or not either team would explore the trade is uncertain. But the Phillies have a need in their bullpen, and Marsh has struggled and could be a trade candidate.

Phillies Manager Still Confident With Bullpen

Philadelphia’s bullpen has struggled at times, most notably with free agent addition Jordan Romano.

Despite the struggles, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has remained confident with his unit.

“It’s still a small sample size. I know we have really good arms, really good stuff out there,” Thomson said. “We’ve just got to keep working at it, keep grinding through it… I think we’ve got the pieces there to get it done.”

Philadelphia is 18-14 and in second place in the NL East.