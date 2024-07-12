Phillies Trade Proposal Lands White Sox Centerfielder in Deal for 3 Prospects

It’s always scary when the best team in baseball makes a monster trade at the deadline, and the Philadelphia Phillies could do just that. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller suggested a deal in a piece published Friday, July 12 that would address the team’s’ “glaring weakness” in centerfield by sending Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox to the Phillies.

Here’s the deal Miller proposed:

Philadelphia sends 3B/SS Aidan Miller, C Eduardo Tait and LHP Samuel Aldegheri to Chicago White Sox for Luis Robert Jr.

Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache have a combined 92 games played in center this season, and neither has produced offensively. Rojas has 17 stolen bases, which is good for top-10 in the National League. That’s made more impressive by a 60 OPS+ and .271 OBP that has resulted in precious few opportunities for him to tear up the base paths.

As for Pache, he’s hitting .196 in 92 at bats without a home run and an OPS+ of 59.

Robert, even with a .220 batting average, would be an instant, massive improvement over both. He also has 11 homers and a 119 OPS+ and that’s in a down year at the plate. He was an All-Star in 2023, socking 38 long balls with a .264 batting average.

What a Luis Robert Jr. Trade Would Cost the Phillies

A lot. Robert has three more years of team control if his team wants it — $15 million due next year with a pair of $20 million club options after that. That’s not a cheap price tag by any stretch, but it could be worth it if Robert continues to produce.

Aidan Miller, Tait, and Aldegheri are all top-25 prospects in the Phillies’ system, with Miller ranked second, per MLB.com. That’s a significant price to pay, but Aldegheri is the only one playing above A-ball right now. He’s in AA and MLB.com puts him at a 2026 estimate to break into the majors. Miller (A+) and Tait (Rookie) are both several years off, making them inherently riskier gambles.

After succeeding at every level of the minors he faced last year and earlier this year, Miller is struggling to start in high-A Jersey Shore. In 21 games, he’s hitting below .200. Still, he was the Phillies’ first-round pick last year and just turned 20.

Tait is even younger at 17 and is a catcher hitting above .300 in the Florida Complex League. Aldegheri is on the AA Reading roster but hasn’t pitched for them yet. He’s a lefty starter who had a 3.18 ERA in high-A.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Is Another Centerfield Option for the Phillies

If the Phillies can’t work something out for Robert, Jazz Chisholm is the other candidate Miller floated in his story. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported earlier this week that “there is a growing belief Chisholm will be traded” by the deadline.

Chisholm has two more years of arbitration that would take him through his age 28 season and Miami is paying him just $2.625 million for the best year of his career in 2024. In 90 games, Chisholm is hitting .255 with 12 home runs and 18 stolen bases. He’s primarily a centerfielder, but also has 200 combined games played at second base and shortstop.

“Believe it or not this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return,” Mish said in his report. “It looks like Miami is very much listening, and he could certainly help a team in need with his power/speed combination.”