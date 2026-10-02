Trade Rumors, Free Agent Departures Point to New-Look Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies again came up against an obstacle in the postseason.

This time, it was the Atlanta Braves, who knocked the Phillies out of the playoffs in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Thursday night.

But this era of the Phillies has been less about the specific opponent and more about the reality: They haven’t won the big game, not really.

They’ve won big games, sure, but not the ones that a team constructed in this way is supposed to win.

Philadelphia has come up short, season after season. That’s not to say it should be easy. But it’s also to suggest that Phillies fans have put heavy belief in this roster year after year and not quite gotten the big shiny trophy to show for it.

Heading into an offseason that will be uncertain across baseball due to collective bargaining negotiations, there will also be a specific uncertainty in Philadelphia. If this core of players doesn’t work, does something have to change? It sure feels that way.

Phillies Trade Rumors Pending

The Phillies may not have trade rumors on the morning after their season ended.

But they’re coming.

The big three of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner has looked formidable for a half-decade.

They’ve never even played in a World Series, though.

There’s a chance one of them starts to float around in rumors this offseason. Based on the fact that Harper and Schwarber have basically never been suggested as trade candidates, maybe it’ll be Turner. But it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened in one way.

Front offices don’t usually give groups too much longer of a leash than this one. They’ve had the chance to break it up before and have recommitted.

This time around, if there’s time in the offseason before a lockout, don’t be surprised if the Phillies go after a roster-altering trade of high magnitude. They’ve reached the point of needing to try something different.

Phillies Free Agents

The big bat potentially departing will be Alec Bohm — his contract is up, and he definitely could re-sign, but nothing is a given in such a situation.

Bohm has been with the Phillies his whole career, but he fits the mold of the player who has slightly disappointed, and so maybe a change of scenery would be good for him and the Phillies.

Luis Arraez and Adolis Garcia, who both ended the season injured and out of the picture, will also be free agents.

So will fan favorite utility man Edmundo Sosa.

There’s definitely a chance that the Phillies’ batting order looks quite different when 2027 rolls around — whenever the first pitch of that potentially delayed season finally arrives.