Phillies lineup shake-up? Why Trea Turner Batting Lead-off Could Work

The Philadelphia Phillies offense was one of the top-performing units in all of MLB in 2024, finishing fifth in batting average (.257), on-base percentage (.325), slugging percentage (.425) and OPS (.750). But the bats went quiet in October, resulting in a demoralizing exit in the wildcard round against the New York Mets.

With five weeks until Opening Day, changes to the lineup are coming, namely at the top, where shortstop Trea Turner is likely to get a shot at batting lead-off. The potential move comes with risks, but with the window to win with this roster closing rapidly, especially after failing to reach the World Series the past two seasons, it might be the spark Turner and the Phillies need.

Turner admits his approach at the plate would change batting atop the Phillies lineup

Upon arriving at spring training in Clearwater this week, Turner sounded excited about potentially batting lead-off for the Phillies in 2025. Turner went on to explain how his approach would differ.

“I think you take a few more pitches here or there. For me, I always looked at it as Bryce is hitting behind me, so I’m ready to hit,” Turner said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Obviously, they’re coming after me, they don’t want to face him. So, that’s kind of how I always approached the two-hole, because the three-hole is another great bat.”

“I think when you’re leading off, just the label kind of puts a little bit of perspective on it, the way pitchers kind of approach it. ”

Batting second, Turner had an outstanding 2024, slashing .295/.338/.469 with a .807 OPS, recording 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 121 games to earn his third-career All-Star nod. Like most of the Phillies lineup, he cooled down massively toward the end of the season. The 31-year-old finished just 3-of-15 in the postseason while failing to record an RBI in the four-game series against the Mets.

While it’s not a definite, moving up one spot in the order might help Turner stay more consistent toward the end of the season.

Turner might be better-suited for the lead-off spot

Throughout Turner’s career, he’s batted predominantly first or second. While he’s posted more robust home run and RBI numbers in the two-hole, the stats prove his approach is better when leading off.

In 487 career games batting first, Turner has recorded 1,002 total bases, 152 walks, 224 RBI, 146 extra-base hits and 69 home runs, batting .302/.351/.485 with a .836 OPS. Meanwhile, in 472 games batting second, Turner posted 931 total bases, 133 walks, 110 extra-base hits, 80 home runs, 258 RBI, slashing .292/.344/.477 with a .821 OPS.

The differences in his stat lines aren’t eye-popping. However, they show that Turner would provide the Phillies with a more traditional lead-off hitter, which could pay dividends down the road.

Slugging designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had another standout campaign batting first for the Phillies last season, recording 38 home runs, 104 RBI and a league-leading 106 walks. But, his power may be more valuable deeper in the lineup, especially if it gives the Phillies a more well-rounded batting order with Turner’s speed and hitting ability at the top.

Turner batting lead-off has the backing of those at the top

Following an offseason that saw the Phillies make few, if any, changes to their lineup, talk surrounding how to avoid a repeat of last year’s collapse has only grown louder. Regarding changes, manager Rob Thompson has only one name on his mind to potentially replace Schwarber in the order.

Recently, Phillies insider Jim Salisbury of the “Phillies Show” podcast asked Thompson if he were to tinker with the top of the lineup, who would be the candidate to bat lead-off. Thompson responded, “I think you’re probably talking about Trea.”

Meanwhile, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long talked in-depth to Matt Gelb of The Athletic about Turner’s struggles at the plate late last season and why a move to the top of the order would make sense.

Long said opposing pitchers stopped throwing Turner fastballs, ultimately leading to a complete dismantling of his approach and less-than-ideal production. However, Long believes moving up a spot in the lineup could be what gets him back to the Turner of old.

“He wasn’t even seeing fastballs. He was swinging at everything. His chase rate went through the window. It just unraveled on him a little bit,” Long said. “But again, I know Trea. I know his heartbeat. I know his pulse. And Thoms is thinking about leading him off. And that plays right into this.”