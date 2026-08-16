Phillies’ Trea Turner Exits Twins Game With Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies saw shortstop Trea Turner leave due to a potential injury in their 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Paul Cassella of MLB.com reports that Turner fouled a ball off his right knee.

Cassella notes there could be some element of precaution, given the score. The Phillies led 8-1 going into Turner’s at-bat, but he was also in clear pain after the foul ball.

That’s bad news for the Phillies, who have won back-to-back games against the Twins. It marks just their third series win since the All-Star break.

Turner currently sports a .247/.298/.398 slash after going 1-for-4 with a walk. It’s been a rough year for the 2025 National League batting champion, who’s been a below-average hitter (89 wRC+). He had hit well of late, batting .287 with a .897 OPS in July, but has slowed down in August.

Justin Crawford finished the at-bat, grounding out to third base. Crawford entered the game in center field in the bottom half of the eighth, as the Phillies also took Bryce Harper out of the game for rest.

Edmundo Sosa, who started the game in left field against the left-hander Connor Prielipp, finished the game at shortstop.

Trea Turner Provides Encouraging Update on Knee Injury

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner spoke to reporters after the game, including OnPattison’s Tim Kelly. Turner said that the injury looked worse than it was. There are currently no plans for imaging on his right knee, which is a good sign.

The Phillies can breathe a sigh of relief that Turner doesn’t have a serious injury. The question now shifts to whether the 33-year-old returns to the lineup for the series finale against the Twins.