Phillies Make Trea Turner Injury Decision After Leaving Game

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without starting shortstop Trea Turner against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

In the series opener on Monday, Turner left the game after being hit by a pitch. After the game, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said they were hopeful it would be a minor thing and nothing serious.

However, as the Phillies announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game, Turner was noticeably not in it. Philadelphia’s lineup is as follows;

B. Marsh LF

K. Schwarber 1B

B. Harper DH

A. Bohm 3B

B. Stott 2B

J. Realmuto C

G. Rincones Jr.

RF J. Crawford CF

E. Sosa SS

Instead of Turner playing shortstop, Edmundo Sosa is starting and batting ninth.

Turner, meanwhile, has struggled this season as he’s hitting .216 with 7 home runs and 21 RBIs.

Phillies Got Positive Turner Update

Although Turner isn’t in the lineup on Tuesday, the Phillies did get some positive injury news on him.

Turner exited Monday’s game with a right wrist contusion after being struck by a 96.9 fastball from Marlins righty William Kempner. However, after the game, Mattingly revealed that X-rays came back negative, which is a good sign.

“It looks like he’s going to be sore, so we’ll see,” Mattingly said. “See where that goes tomorrow.”

Turner’s injury comes at a time when the shortstop is struggling at the plate. He was removed from the leadoff spot on May 26, but Mattingly kept him batting second, as he believes the All-Star will be able to turn it around.

“Because he’s Trea. He’s always hit,” Mattingly said. “… Guys who hit, hit. Trea’s a great player, and he’s going to be a great player for us.”

Mattignly, meanwhile, also revealed he had no plans to drop Turner any further in the lineup than No. 2.

“Not really. Not at this point,” Mattingly said before Monday’s game. “I mean, if it gets to that point, then you consider anything that’s going to help us win. … Trea’s a big piece of what we are [and] what we’re going to be. If we’re going to be really successful, we’re going to need Trea.”

Turner is a three-time MLB All-Star.

Philadelphia Will be Aggressive on Trade Front

With the Phillies turning their season around, Philadelphia is expected to be active on the trade front before the August 3 trade deadline.

Former MLB GM and now insider Jim Bowden revealed that the Phillies are already exploring the trade market.

“I’m being told by GMs that the Phillies’ front office is on the prowl for an impact outfielder. I think Buxton would be an excellent trade target if he waives his no-trade clause. I also think Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox would be strong fits,” Bowden wrote.

The Phillies lost Adolis Garcia for the season, so adding an impact-hitting outfielder makes a lot of sense. And, if Philadelphia can get an outfielder soon, it will help their chances of getting a home series to begin the playoffs.

The Phillies are 39-33 and holding onto the second Wild Card spot.