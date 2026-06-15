Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $190 Million

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Phillies lost by a score of 4-0.

Trea Turner finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Struggling Phillies Player Owed Over $190 Million

Turner has struggled in a big way this season.

He is currently batting .219 with 63 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 41 runs and 14 stolen bases in 70 games.

It’s worth noting that Turner is making $27.3 million this season.

Following this year, the Phillies still owe him over $190 million (he becomes a free agent in 2033).

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on December 8, 2022): “Trea Turner, Phillies $300,000,000/11

$27,272,727/yr – 2023-2032 $27,272,730 – 2033

$50,000 for All Star $50,000 for LCS/MVP $50,000 for Silver Slugger, Gold Glove $50,000 for WS/MVP $500K for MVP (50K 2nd, 25K 3rd)

Full No Trade”

Looking At Turner’s Career