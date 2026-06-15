Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $190 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Trea Turner finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.
Struggling Phillies Player Owed Over $190 Million
GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after striking out to end the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on June 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Turner has struggled in a big way this season.
He is currently batting .219 with 63 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 41 runs and 14 stolen bases in 70 games.
It’s worth noting that Turner is making $27.3 million this season.
Following this year, the Phillies still owe him over $190 million (he becomes a free agent in 2033).
Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on December 8, 2022): “Trea Turner, Phillies $300,000,000/11
$27,272,727/yr – 2023-2032 $27,272,730 – 2033
$50,000 for All Star $50,000 for LCS/MVP $50,000 for Silver Slugger, Gold Glove $50,000 for WS/MVP $500K for MVP (50K 2nd, 25K 3rd)
GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.The Phillies lost by a score of 4-0.Trea Turner finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.Struggling Phillies Player Owed Over $190 MillionTurner has struggled in a big way this season.He is currently batting .219 with 63 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, […]
Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed Over $190 Million