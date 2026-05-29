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8-Year MLB Veteran Is Playing For Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Team

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 21: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of an MLB game against the San Diego Padres during game two of a doubleheader at Truist Park on July 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies got the day off following a series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They are coming off a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

On Friday night, the Phillies will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Dodger Stadium).

8-Year Veteran Is Playing For Phillies Minor League Team

GettyBryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on February 21, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Bryse Wilson is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies (the IronPigs).

Wilson has gone 3-5 with a 7.23 ERA in 10 games this season.

Wilson signed a Minor League deal with the Phillies in December.

He pitched in 20 games for the Chicago White Sox during the 2025 MLB season.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA.

Wilson’s MLB Career

GettyBryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on July 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wilson was picked in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Following the Braves, Wilson had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers (and White Sox) over eight seasons.

GettyBryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wilson has gone 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA in 163 career games.

He has also appeared in two MLB playoff games with the Brewers and Braves.

There is no question he will be a name to watch if the Phillies end up needing to call up a pitcher.

@OptaSTATS wrote (on June 25, 2024): “He’s the first MLB pitcher to toss 5.0+ shutout innings and earn the win in consecutive relief appearances since Dennis Eckersley did it from June 6-10, 1987.”

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, talks to Orion Kerkering #50 during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are 29-27 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 15-11 in 26 games on the road).

Following three games with the Dodgers, the Phillies will return home to host the Padres on June 2.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year MLB Veteran Is Playing For Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Team

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