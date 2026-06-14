Phillies Sign 7-Year Veteran Power Hitting Utility Infielder

The Philadelphia Phillies have added some more depth to their system.

Philadelphia signed veteran infielder Luke Ritter to a minor-league contract on June 14 and assigned him to Double-A, according to the MLB transactions page.

Ritter was selected by the New York Mets in the seventh round, 208th overall, in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wichita State. He played in the Mets’ organization from 2019-25 before signing with the Los Angeles Angels in January.

However, Ritter was released by the Angels in late March at the end of spring training. After 27 days on the open market, he inked a deal with the Detroit Tigers on April 17, but was released on June 2 before signing with the Phillies.

Ritter adds some depth to the Phillies’ system and will begin in Double-A. He’s spent most of the past five years in Triple-A as of late and has been an effective hitter. He can also play second base, third base, and first base.

This season in Toledo, he hit .153 in 22 at-bats. Yet, last season in Syracuse, he hit .225 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. The year prior, he hit .257 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

Ritter has yet to make his MLB debut, and whether or not the 29-year-old will get a chance with the Phillies is to be seen.

Phillies Looking to Add to Roster

Philadelphia has gotten its season back on track and should be buyers ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Ahead of the deadline, the Phillies have a clear need, and that is adding to the outfield, according to insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat, and have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar,” Nightengale wrote.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly seemingly confirmed Garcia is likely lost for the season.

I mean, it sounds like that’s a good possibility,” said Mattingly when asked if it’s a season-ending injury. “I know they’re waiting on one final opinion, but it obviously is not good. Put him on the [60-day IL] right away. Yeah, it doesn’t look good.”

Although the Phillies are in the market for outfield help, Philadelphia added some infield depth by signing Ritter to a minor-league deal.

Philadelphia Drops Series to Brewers

The Phillies suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to lose the series.

Cristopher Sanchez got the start in the rubber match. Yet, he struggled as he allowed four runs on eight hits (including two homers) and one walk over 5.2 innings, while having a season-low three strikeouts.

It was a frustrating performance from the Phillies ace, who said he didn’t have his stuff.

“Everything was off today, especially my energy,” said Sanchez, who added he didn’t sleep well the night before. “It wasn’t like it usually is. Not to use that as an excuse. Just got to go out there on days like this and try to battle.”

The Phillies are now 38-33 and are holding onto the second Wild Card spot.